Shawnee Co. Election Commissioner bracing for larger than average voter turnout

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee County Election Commissioner Andrew Howell announced he is expecting a significant increase in voter turnout in for the primary election Tuesday, August 2nd.

Howell is predicting a 38-40% voter turnout in the upcoming election. Advanced voting activity this year is far ahead of previous Gubernatorial even year elections. The 2018 early and advance total was 5703, compared to 14,019 in 2022, which is almost three times the turnout of recent Primaries in Shawnee County.

The Election Commissioner is also reminding voters of the following items:

Advance voting in person in the election office ended at noon Monday, August 1st.

Advance mailed and voted ballots are due in the election office no later than 7:00 p.m. Tuesday, August 2nd.

Voters should note their voting places as a few have changed. Voters may verify their voting place by calling the election office at 785-251-5900 or online at voteks.org

Check city and county maps and verify routes as the election office has very little control over ongoing roadway construction.

If you have any questions regarding voter registration status, call the election office at 785-251-5900.

