Reports: Orlando Brown to sign franchise tag, report to Chiefs Training Camp

Kansas City Chiefs offensive tackle Orlando Brown (57) takes his stance during an NFL football...
Kansas City Chiefs offensive tackle Orlando Brown (57) takes his stance during an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)(Kyusung Gong | AP)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 7:42 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Chiefs will have their offensive line at full strength Monday with the arrival of their left tackle at training camp.

Left tackle Orlando Brown Jr. will report to St. Joseph for camp and participate in padded practices immediately, according to former NFL quarterback and current ESPN football analyst Robert Griffin III.

Griffin III tweeted that Brown had turned down a six-year, $144 million contract with a $30.25 million signing bonus to sign long-term with the Chiefs, which led to his brief holdout.

The Chiefs acquired Brown from the Baltimore Ravens prior to the 2021 season in exchange for a first-round pick. He started in 16 games last season and was named to the Pro Bowl for a third consecutive year.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shortly after officers arrived at the scene of the first homicide in the 1100 block of...
Suspect arrested for overnight double homicide in Lawrence
The Raiders' plane touches down at Forbes Field on July 30, 2022.
Raiders’ plane lands at Forbes Field
FILE
Kansans urged to report eye irritation following visits to Perry restaurant
hot car death
Child found inside car in Scranton dies
A ceremony was held Friday for soldiers of the 2nd Battalion, 130th Artillery Regiment who will...
KS Army National Guardsmen prepare for Middle East deployment

Latest News

Kansas City Chiefs safety Juan Thornhill (22) intercepts a pass intended for Oakland Raiders...
Chiefs rout Raiders 40-9 to seize AFC West control
Kansas City Chiefs defensive back Daniel Sorensen, right, intercepts a pass intended for Los...
Mahomes, Chiefs hold off Chargers 24-17 in Mexico City
Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett in action against the Baltimore Ravens during an...
REPORTS: Tyler Lockett is "OK" after spending night in hospital
Tennessee Titans defensive back Joshua Kalu (46) blocks a 52-yard field goal attempt by Kansas...
NFL says Titans weren't offsides on blocked kick
Tennessee Titans defensive back Joshua Kalu (46) blocks a 52-yard field goal attempt by Kansas...
Titans rally, spoil Mahomes' return beating Chiefs 35-32