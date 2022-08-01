Reports: Bears having trade talks about Topeka High grad Tevin Jenkins

Chicago Bears offensive tackle Teven Jenkins (76) during the NFL football team's rookie...
Chicago Bears offensive tackle Teven Jenkins (76) during the NFL football team's rookie minicamp Friday, May, 14, 2021, in Lake Forest Ill. (AP Photo/David Banks, Pool)(David Banks | AP)
By Vince Lovergine
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 4:32 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Could Topeka High grad Tevin Jenkins be on the move?

Jenkins was selected by the Chicago Bears in the second round of the 2021 NFL draft.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the Bears have received calls and had trade talks about Jenkins.

Jenkins had back surgery that forced him to miss the first months of his NFL career.

NBC Sports Chicago and ESPN’s David Kaplan posted a YouTube video that Jenkins has missed practices and he has strong disconnect with Chicago’s new coaches.

Stay with WIBW with the latest on where Jenkins might land.

