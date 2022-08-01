Reports: Bears having trade talks about Topeka High grad Tevin Jenkins

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Could Topeka High grad Tevin Jenkins be on the move?

Jenkins was selected by the Chicago Bears in the second round of the 2021 NFL draft.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the Bears have received calls and had trade talks about Jenkins.

The #Bears have received calls and have held trade talks centered around OT Teven Jenkins, sources tell me and @MikeGarafolo. The former 2nd round pick has drawn interest based on his potential. A situation to watch. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 1, 2022

As is often the case, a new regime is much more willing to part with draft picks they didn’t make. We’ll see what happens with the #Bears and Teven Jenkins. https://t.co/JdPDaeDvQR — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) August 1, 2022

Jenkins had back surgery that forced him to miss the first months of his NFL career.

NBC Sports Chicago and ESPN’s David Kaplan posted a YouTube video that Jenkins has missed practices and he has strong disconnect with Chicago’s new coaches.

