One critically injured Monday morning in central Topeka crash

One person suffered serious injuries in a single-vehicle crash Monday morning at S.W. 21st and Lincoln streets in central Topeka, police said.(Phil Anderson)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 1:19 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One person suffered critical injuries in a single-vehicle crash Monday morning in central Topeka, police said.

The crash was reported around 11 a.m. at S.W. 21st and Lincoln streets.

Police at the scene told 13 NEWS that a black Chevrolet Versa was traveling east on 21st when the driver apparently attempted to make a left-hand turn onto northbound Lincoln.

The driver lost control of the vehicle, which slammed into a concrete retaining wall on the northeast corner of S.W. 21st and Lincoln.

The driver was transported by American Medical Response ambulance, which left the scene with its lights and siren activated.

His condition wasn’t available early Monday afternoon.

Westbound traffic on S.W. 21st was diverted at S.W. Buchanan.

Check wibw.com later for more information as it becomes available.

