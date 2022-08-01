Off duty Firefighter helps minimize damage at Topeka house fire

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An off duty Topeka firefighter is being credited with minimizing damage at a SW Topeka house that caught fire Monday morning.

Crews were called to 1820 SW Crest Dr. just before 11 a.m. for reports of a dishwasher on fire.

Officials say the off duty firefighter was next door when the home’s occupants self-evacuated. Officials say he jumped into action once he was alerted to the fire, going inside the home and shutting doors. Officials say he was able to give arriving fire crews location and tactical information, which helped them extinguish the blaze quickly.

No injuries have been reported.

This is a developing story.

