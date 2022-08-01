Off duty Firefighter helps minimize damage at Topeka house fire

1820 SW Crest, Topeka.
1820 SW Crest, Topeka.(WIBW/Doug Brown)
By Chris Fisher
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 11:56 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An off duty Topeka firefighter is being credited with minimizing damage at a SW Topeka house that caught fire Monday morning.

Crews were called to 1820 SW Crest Dr. just before 11 a.m. for reports of a dishwasher on fire.

Officials say the off duty firefighter was next door when the home’s occupants self-evacuated. Officials say he jumped into action once he was alerted to the fire, going inside the home and shutting doors. Officials say he was able to give arriving fire crews location and tactical information, which helped them extinguish the blaze quickly.

No injuries have been reported.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shortly after officers arrived at the scene of the first homicide in the 1100 block of...
Suspect arrested for overnight double homicide in Lawrence
The Raiders' plane touches down at Forbes Field on July 30, 2022.
Raiders’ plane lands at Forbes Field
FILE
Kansans urged to report eye irritation following visits to Perry restaurant
A ceremony was held Friday for soldiers of the 2nd Battalion, 130th Artillery Regiment who will...
KS Army National Guardsmen prepare for Middle East deployment
FILE
Three taken to hospital after 78-year-old man drives through construction zone

Latest News

Lawrence murder suspect identified
Lawrence murder suspect identified
Midday in Kansas
Lawrence double-homicide
Shaquille O'Neal
Shaquille O’Neal coming to Wichita with Storytime Village