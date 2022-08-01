Neighborhoods prepare for National Night Out

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Neighborhoods planning events for Topeka’s ‘National Night Out’ are gathering all the necessary preparations.

Monday, August 1, was pick-up day, where event organizers stopped by the Safe Streets Coalition, at 2209 SW 29 St., to pick up bottled waters, gift cards, food, and other supplies from Dillons or Hy-Vee. Any participating neighborhoods also received financial assistance for other event expenses.

Events at National Night Out range from breakfast, lunch, or dinner to ice cream socials and games. Topeka’s National Night Out program coordinator, Judy Wilson, says the overall purpose of the gathering is to reduce the property crime rate.

“[The] National Night Out purpose is to get neighbors together to know each other and to reduce property crime in their neighborhood,” according to Wilson. “Crime has been reduced about 400 from this time last year in property crime.”

Wilson said our participation in the national event has us ranked fourth in the nation for cities with a population of 100,000 to 300,000.

Topeka and Shawnee County’s National Night Out is scheduled for Saturday, July 6.

