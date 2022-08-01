Monday forecast: A hot week ahead

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A new month and a new heat wave begins today with highs at least in the mid 90s. There is uncertainty toward the end of the week on whether highs cool down in the low 90s or remain in the mid 90s otherwise most of this week will be dry with a midweek rain chance.

Taking Action:

Heat remains the top concern all week. Make sure you’re taking your heat safety precautions seriously: Hydrating by drinking plenty of water, limiting outdoor exposure and getting to a cool AC building at night because the temperatures are going to stay warm overnight. Keep your pets in mind as well.

Highest chance of rain this week is Wednesday night however there is a low chance an isolated shower/storm could impact a portion of northeast KS during the day Wednesday.



Heat indices will range from 100-110 today/tomorrow with a slight cool down Wednesday however 95-103 is still expected. Uncertainty exists to end the week whether temperatures get down in the low 90s or stay closer to the mid 90s. This will have an impact on heat indices on whether it’ll cool down in the mid-upper 90s or remain in the triple digits.

The rain chance Wednesday night is not expected to be widespread meaning there will be spots that get little rain while other spots could get at least 0.25″ so we’ll be fine-tuning those specific details as we get closer. The chance Sunday night also remains uncertain on how heavy and widespread the rain will be.

Normal High: 91/Normal Low: 69 (WIBW)

Today: Sunny. Highs in the mid-upper 90s. Winds S 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Mostly Clear. Lows in the mid-upper 70s. Winds S 5-10 mph.

Tomorrow: Sunny. Highs 99-103. Winds S 10-20, gusts up to 25 mph.

With clouds increasing Tuesday night and partly to mostly cloudy skies Wednesday, there will be a slight cool down but still remaining hot. Likely in the mid-upper 90s with a low chance for an afternoon shower/storm. Better chance for storms will occur by Wednesday night with a low chance for a few strong to severe storms.

All the rain will likely be gone by Thursday morning leading to sunny skies to end the week and highs in the 90s. The heat continues over the weekend with Saturday looking to be the hotter day due to more sun. With more cloud cover Sunday this will be in advance of rain Sunday night. There is a chance rain could impact a portion of northeast KS during the day Sunday so keep checking back through the week for updates.

Hail/wind threat with any storms Wednesday evening (SPC/WIBW)

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.