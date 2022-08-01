Manhattan boxer Sage Rosario wins National Junior Olympic title

Manhattan, Kan. (WIBW) - 15 year old Sage Rosario is making a name for herself in boxing and wrestling.

Rosario is ranked 8th nationally for wrestling, and recently added to her boxing accolades, taking home the title in the junior female division at 154lbs in the National Junior Olympics.

“It feels pretty good,” said Rosario. “We’ve been working towards it all summer, so I don’t want to sound cocky but I was expecting it.”

“She’s just thrived,” said Pedro Marquez, Sage’s trainer and owner of KO Boxing and Fitness. “She took it like a movie star. She kind of embraced the light, embraced the cameras, went out and did what she’s been doing.”

Sage says one of the best parts of the experience was seeing so much female representation in boxing.

“Usually you don’t see girls competing, especially in combat sports,” said Rosario. “So it was awesome. I was like ‘Oh there are other girls like me doing this stuff.’

Sage has been wrestling since she was young. “I had a team of girls with me, so we were all opening our own doors and making the way for ourselves, especially being girls and stuff,” she said.

Sage trains at KO Boxing and Fitness in Manhattan with head trainer and owner Pedro Marquez, a former State Golden Gloves winner. Sage is his first national champion, and he says she has big dreams with the work ethic to match them.

“As an athlete, she’s one of a kind. She’s fast, she’s strong, quick. But she puts in the work,” said Marquez. Maybe she was born with some gifts, but at the end of the day she works hard to keep them strong, sharp. As fun as she is to watch athletically, she’s even cooler to be around as a person.”

At only 15 years old, Sage has plenty of time left in her young career to achieve her dream, which she says is to go to the UFC and become a UFC champion.

“But you got to get all the small parts. That’s why we’re getting boxing, we’re getting wrestling, and we’re just getting all the small little parts before we go big,” she said.

Now, she’s looking ahead to more major competitions in August and December.

