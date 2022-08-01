Leadership Greater Topeka accepting nominations for 2023 class

By Alex Carter
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 2:57 PM CDT
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Leadership Greater Topeka announced on Monday it is now accepting nominations for its class of 2023.

Topeka and Shawnee County residents are invited to nominate candidates the believe demonstrate exceptional leadership ability.

“LGT is an important program for Topeka, and one that has developed and graduated many of the outstanding leaders who are moving our community forward,” said Michelle Cuevas-Stubblefield, the Greater Topeka Partnership’s senior vice president of strategy and LGT supervisor. “We hope to see a strong pool of candidates nominated for the next cohort.”

Those who are selected for the 2023 class will begin a five-month long program which runs from January through mid-May. Participants will learn leadership skills, how to create change through community involvement, as well as a greater understanding of the Topeka and Shawnee County area.

Nominations will be accepted through Friday, September 16 and can be submitted here.

