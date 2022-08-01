Lawrence murder suspect identified

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - The man suspected of killing two people at two different homes Sunday morning in Lawrence has been identified.

The Lawrence Police Department has confirmed Rodney Ericson Marshall, 51, of Lawrence, was arrested just before 8:00 a.m. Sunday on 2 counts of 1st degree murder as well as six counts of attempted 1st degree murder.

13 NEWS’ sister station, KCTV, reported Marshall had previously spent time in prison for different crimes. He was convicted in 2009 for separate 2008 charges which included possession of narcotics in February, aggravated assault in August and criminal threat in October.

He was convicted again in 2015 for a 2012 possession of narcotics offense. He completed his sentence and was released from custody in 2017.

On Sunday, there was a large law enforcement presence, including a bomb and arson team, at a duplex at 3419 Harvard Road near Kasold Drive. Arrest records showed Marshall lived in one of the two units there.

Colton Denk and Lauren McGovern were in the process of moving into the other unit. They had to put the second day of their move on hold Sunday because of the crime scene. They started unloading their first truckload of stuff on Saturday and met the man who they thought would be their new neighbor.

“He came out shirtless, stitches all over his hand. He had a bandage and some bruise on his arms. And he, I could just tell he was not in his right mind. He told me he just got out of the hospital,” Denk said.

He and McGovern chalked it up to the heat and possible medications from the hospital stay. They would have no idea what would happen just hours later.

The couple moving into the adjacent unit from his said the whole things is unsettling to say the least.

“It could have been us that he just randomly decided to kill, and that scares me a lot,” McGovern said.

Lawrence Police Department Communications Manager Laura McCabe did not say whether police believe the suspected shooter knew either victim, but said they believe he acted alone.

