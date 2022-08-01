Lawrence church vandalized over ‘Value Them Both’ Amendment messaging

Victory Bible Church in Lawrence, Kansas was vandalized over messaging concerning the state's...
Victory Bible Church in Lawrence, Kansas was vandalized over messaging concerning the state's upcoming vote on the "Value Them Both" amendment.(Victory Bible Church)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 12:38 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A sign outside Victory Bible Church in Topeka read “Vote Yes. It’s a matter of life or death.” On Monday morning, it sat vandalized after the property was spraypainted.

Graffiti on the side of the building read “Protect Choice,” “Vote Not,” and “No Forced Birth.”

The sign outside the church in the 1900 block of Massachusetts Street was spraypainted over, as well. A display of pink and blue crosses bearing names near the sign was also toppled over, some lying snapped in the grass.

ALSO READ: Virgin Mary statue, Catholic Church front door vandalized with abortion rights messaging

The church said it had filed a report with the Lawrence Police Department.

KCTV5 will have more information on the incident later Monday afternoon.

ALSO READ: Thefts drive E. Wichita homeowners to put electric fence around ‘Vote Yes’ sign

