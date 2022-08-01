Lawrence church vandalized over ‘Value Them Both’ Amendment messaging
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 12:38 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A sign outside Victory Bible Church in Topeka read “Vote Yes. It’s a matter of life or death.” On Monday morning, it sat vandalized after the property was spraypainted.
Graffiti on the side of the building read “Protect Choice,” “Vote Not,” and “No Forced Birth.”
The sign outside the church in the 1900 block of Massachusetts Street was spraypainted over, as well. A display of pink and blue crosses bearing names near the sign was also toppled over, some lying snapped in the grass.
The church said it had filed a report with the Lawrence Police Department.
KCTV5 will have more information on the incident later Monday afternoon.
