Lawrence church vandalized over ‘Value Them Both’ Amendment messaging

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A sign outside Victory Bible Church in Topeka read “Vote Yes. It’s a matter of life or death.” On Monday morning, it sat vandalized after the property was spraypainted.

Graffiti on the side of the building read “Protect Choice,” “Vote Not,” and “No Forced Birth.”

The sign outside the church in the 1900 block of Massachusetts Street was spraypainted over, as well. A display of pink and blue crosses bearing names near the sign was also toppled over, some lying snapped in the grass.

A Lawrence church was vandalized overnight after putting out signs in support of Amendment 2. The church is planning on leaving the vandalism up until after the election. We’ll have the full story on .@KCTV5 in our evening newscasts. pic.twitter.com/cbNKOVUDDo — Nathan Vickers (@nathanvickers) August 1, 2022

The church said it had filed a report with the Lawrence Police Department.

