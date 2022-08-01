Kaw River Roots Festival returns to Lawrence in August

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - The full lineup for the 2nd annual Kaw River Roots Festival was released on Monday.

The two-day festival will return to downtown Lawrence on August 26 and 27 at Abe & Jake’s Landing. There will be roots, bluegrass, and Americana music performed along the bank of the Kansas River as well as food and drinks provided by local vendors. The headliners of the festival will be Leftover Salmon and Grammy award winners, The Infamous Stringdusters.

“Brining such a highly regarded group of Americana & Bluegrass artists all together for a weekend in Lawrence like this has long been a goal of ours. This two-day lineup is stacked, don’t miss the local and regional artists on this fest, we are very fortunate to have them here so close to home,” festival organizer Mike Logan said.

Tickets to the festival, hotel accommodations, and other information can be found here.

