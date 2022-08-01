Kaw River Roots Festival returns to Lawrence in August

The Kaw River Roots Festival will be returning to downtown Lawrence August 26-27.
The Kaw River Roots Festival will be returning to downtown Lawrence August 26-27.(Kaw River Roots Festival)
By Alex Carter
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 2:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - The full lineup for the 2nd annual Kaw River Roots Festival was released on Monday.

The two-day festival will return to downtown Lawrence on August 26 and 27 at Abe & Jake’s Landing. There will be roots, bluegrass, and Americana music performed along the bank of the Kansas River as well as food and drinks provided by local vendors. The headliners of the festival will be Leftover Salmon and Grammy award winners, The Infamous Stringdusters.

“Brining such a highly regarded group of Americana & Bluegrass artists all together for a weekend in Lawrence like this has long been a goal of ours. This two-day lineup is stacked, don’t miss the local and regional artists on this fest, we are very fortunate to have them here so close to home,” festival organizer Mike Logan said.

Tickets to the festival, hotel accommodations, and other information can be found here.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shortly after officers arrived at the scene of the first homicide in the 1100 block of...
Suspect arrested for overnight double homicide in Lawrence
The Raiders' plane touches down at Forbes Field on July 30, 2022.
Raiders’ plane lands at Forbes Field
FILE
Kansans urged to report eye irritation following visits to Perry restaurant
hot car death
Child found inside car in Scranton dies
A ceremony was held Friday for soldiers of the 2nd Battalion, 130th Artillery Regiment who will...
KS Army National Guardsmen prepare for Middle East deployment

Latest News

Shawnee Co. Election Commissioner bracing for larger than average voter turnout
Leadership Greater Topeka accepting nominations for 2023 class
Reina Flores anchor 7-30
Reina Flores anchor 7-30
B.R.A.K.E.S comes to Topeka to help teens practice safe driving
B.R.A.K.E.S comes to Topeka to help teens practice safe driving