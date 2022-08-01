Former Republican joins Kansas Gov’s race as independent

Dennis Pyle
Dennis Pyle(PyleForKansas.com)
By Chris Fisher
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 1:31 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State Senator Dennis Pyle hopes to be a third option for Kansans when they vote for Governor in November.

Pyle, and his running mate Kathleen Garrison submitted their independent petition for Governor and Lt. Governor of Kansas at 11 a.m. Monday morning.

Pyle needed around 9,000 signatures to get on the November ballot. The Kansas Sec. of State’s Office is now working to determine whether or not those are valid.

Pyle is an Independent senator from Hiawatha. He previously was a Republican before officially declaring he was “unaffiliated” earlier this year. He’s served in the Kansas Senate since 2005, and in the House from 2001-2002.

If the petition is approved, Pyle will likely face off against Democratic Governor Laura Kelly and Republican Derek Schmidt in the Nov. 8 general election.

Pyle announced his intentions to run for Governor in early June, and Republicans are concerned that Pyle entering the race will hinder the presumed candidate Derek Schmidt’s chances in November.

“As hardworking Kansans are struggling due to Joe Biden’s inflation crisis, Dennis Pyle is playing games with their future by knowingly providing Laura Kelly the only path to a second term,” said Shannon Pahls, KSGOP Executive Director. “Dennis Pyle doesn’t care about Kansans. Dennis Pyle only cares about Dennis Pyle. A vote for him is a vote for four more years of Laura Kelly and liberal Democrat control.”

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shortly after officers arrived at the scene of the first homicide in the 1100 block of...
Suspect arrested for overnight double homicide in Lawrence
The Raiders' plane touches down at Forbes Field on July 30, 2022.
Raiders’ plane lands at Forbes Field
FILE
Kansans urged to report eye irritation following visits to Perry restaurant
A ceremony was held Friday for soldiers of the 2nd Battalion, 130th Artillery Regiment who will...
KS Army National Guardsmen prepare for Middle East deployment
FILE
Three taken to hospital after 78-year-old man drives through construction zone

Latest News

Reina Flores anchor 7-30
Reina Flores anchor 7-30
B.R.A.K.E.S comes to Topeka to help teens practice safe driving
B.R.A.K.E.S comes to Topeka to help teens practice safe driving
Advance voting closed at noon Monday at the Shawnee County Election Office, 3420 S.W. Van...
Advance voting closes Monday with record number of ballots cast in Shawnee County
One person suffered serious injuries in a single-vehicle crash Monday morning at S.W. 21st and...
One critically injured Monday morning in central Topeka crash