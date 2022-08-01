Former Republican joins Kansas Gov’s race as independent

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State Senator Dennis Pyle hopes to be a third option for Kansans when they vote for Governor in November.

Pyle, and his running mate Kathleen Garrison submitted their independent petition for Governor and Lt. Governor of Kansas at 11 a.m. Monday morning.

Pyle needed around 9,000 signatures to get on the November ballot. The Kansas Sec. of State’s Office is now working to determine whether or not those are valid.

Pyle is an Independent senator from Hiawatha. He previously was a Republican before officially declaring he was “unaffiliated” earlier this year. He’s served in the Kansas Senate since 2005, and in the House from 2001-2002.

If the petition is approved, Pyle will likely face off against Democratic Governor Laura Kelly and Republican Derek Schmidt in the Nov. 8 general election.

Pyle announced his intentions to run for Governor in early June, and Republicans are concerned that Pyle entering the race will hinder the presumed candidate Derek Schmidt’s chances in November.

“As hardworking Kansans are struggling due to Joe Biden’s inflation crisis, Dennis Pyle is playing games with their future by knowingly providing Laura Kelly the only path to a second term,” said Shannon Pahls, KSGOP Executive Director. “Dennis Pyle doesn’t care about Kansans. Dennis Pyle only cares about Dennis Pyle. A vote for him is a vote for four more years of Laura Kelly and liberal Democrat control.”

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.