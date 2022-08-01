Emporia State basketball adds to coaching staff

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Emporia State men’s basketball team hired an assistant coach on Monday.

Adam Gage will be joining Craig Doty’s staff after spending seven years at the NCAA Division I level. He comes to Emporia after stops at Florida Gulf Coast, Morehead State, and Georgia Southern.

Gage, a native of Beverly Hills, Fla., graduated from Florida Gulf Coast with a Bachelor’s Degree in Exercise Science in 2018.

Emporia State finished the 2021 season with a record of 20-8.

