Child found inside car in Scranton dies

By Chris Fisher
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 12:18 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
SCRANTON, Kan. (WIBW) - A 2-year-old child has died after being found unresponsive in a car in Scranton on Sunday.

According to the Osage Co. Sheriff’s Office, emergency responders were called to an undisclosed residence in Scranton around 3:40 p.m.

The child was rushed to the hospital and was pronounced dead.

Osage Co. Sheriff Chris Wells said they do not believe the child was left in the car.

The name of the child, and circumstances surrounding the incident have not been released.

Wells said the child’s official cause of death will be determined by an autopsy, however, signs suggest the death may have been heat related.

The accident is under investigation.

