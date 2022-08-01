Board commissioners approve DOC request for inmate beds

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee Co. Board Commissioners approved a request from the Department of Corrections to purchase beds for its inmates.

The DOC requested to develop specifications and solicit bids to get inmates more beds, which will replace broken beds and allow inmates to be housed in the annex.

The estimated funds of $100,000 will be pulled from the detention center’s 2022 budget to cover the request of 40 bunk beds and five single beds. Right now, the DOC currently houses 600 inmates with a maximum capacity at 705.

