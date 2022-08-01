Board commissioners approve DOC request for inmate beds

Live at Five
By Tori Whalen
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 6:50 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee Co. Board Commissioners approved a request from the Department of Corrections to purchase beds for its inmates.

The DOC requested to develop specifications and solicit bids to get inmates more beds, which will replace broken beds and allow inmates to be housed in the annex.

The estimated funds of $100,000 will be pulled from the detention center’s 2022 budget to cover the request of 40 bunk beds and five single beds. Right now, the DOC currently houses 600 inmates with a maximum capacity at 705.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

hot car death
Child found inside car in Scranton dies
Shortly after officers arrived at the scene of the first homicide in the 1100 block of...
Suspect arrested for overnight double homicide in Lawrence
The Raiders' plane touches down at Forbes Field on July 30, 2022.
Raiders’ plane lands at Forbes Field
FILE
Kansans urged to report eye irritation following visits to Perry restaurant
Rodney Ericson Marshall, from a 2016 mugshot for a narcotics conviction.
Lawrence murder suspect identified

Latest News

Some Kansas voters are concerned after receiving this text message about the constitutional...
Text message on Kansas abortion questions sparks confusion, anger
Advance voting ended at noon Monday at the Shawnee County Election Office with around 9,000...
Advance voting closes Monday with record number of ballots cast in Shawnee County
Shawnee Co. Board Commissioners approved a request from the Department of Corrections to...
Board commissioners approve DOC request for inmate beds
The supreme court’s roe v. Wade ruling puts renewed focus on the Value Them Both amendment, up...
Significance of abortion amendment on Tuesday’s primary ballot