Two Iowa men arrested in stolen vehicle in Holton

JACKSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Two men are in custody following a traffic stop early Saturday morning in Holton.

According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, just after 4:00 a.m. Saturday morning, deputies were alerted by Richardson Co., Nebraska authorities of a Ford Crown Victoria that was stolen from Dawson, Nebraska.

The vehicle was believed to be travelling south on U.S. Highway 75. Jackson Co. deputies located the vehicle and pulled the suspects over near Arizona Ave. and Banner Rd. on the south side of Holton. A Sheriff K-9 was used to bring the individuals into custody.

Dylan Ray Peters, 23, and Zachary White, 21, both of Council Bluffs, Iowa were arrested for felony theft and are being held in the Jackson County Jail as of Sunday afternoon. Peters is also being held for possession of a controlled substance, and White had an outstanding warrant in Iowa for robbery.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.