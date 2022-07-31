Teen driving program has the potential to save lives, comes to Topeka

The national free teen defensive driving program B.R.A.K.E.S, which stands for “Be Responsible...
The national free teen defensive driving program B.R.A.K.E.S, which stands for “Be Responsible And Keep Everyone Safe” headed to Topeka to teach teens how to be safe on the road.(reina flores)
By Reina Flores
Published: Jul. 31, 2022 at 9:16 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -The national free teen defensive driving program B.R.A.K.E.S, which stands for “Be Responsible And Keep Everyone Safe” headed to Topeka to teach teens how to be safe on the road.

“We take the teens out and we address the top five reasons why teens are crashing, we talk about drop the wheel, we talk about off the road recovery, we talk about abs and how they’re not being using properly and that is why law enforcement is seeing a lot of crashes on the road,” said Don Hughes.

Candice Breshears with Kansas Highway Patrol says this program has the potential to save lives.

“The number one cause of death for teens is being killed in a car crash, they are more likely to be hurt in a car crash than any other way until they are 25,″ she said.

Hughes, who is a driving instructor for B.R.A.K.E.S says this year, they have included a course that teaches teens the dangers and precautions driving around semi trucks, especially blind spots.

But, this is just one of the many lessons to be learned about how to be safe on the road.

“The number one thing is that off road wheel when the wheel leaves the road everyone gets on the brake and they turn the wheel and they over correct and that allows the car to change vehicle dynamic. Which is weight transfer and the car loses grip and skids and rolls and that’s the number one reason why fatality crashes happen, the other thing is distracted driving which we address in our other courses, too,” he said.

B.R.A.K.E.S says graduates from the program are 64% less likely to get in a car crash within their first three years of driving.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
Kansans urged to report eye irritation following visits to Perry restaurant
Four people were arrested following two drug searches conducted by Shawnee Co. authorities.
Four arrested in Shawnee Co. drug search
A ceremony was held Friday for soldiers of the 2nd Battalion, 130th Artillery Regiment who will...
KS Army National Guardsmen prepare for Middle East deployment
The Raiders' plane touches down at Forbes Field on July 30, 2022.
Raiders’ plane lands at Forbes Field
FILE
Three taken to hospital after 78-year-old man drives through construction zone

Latest News

13 News This Morning Sunday Edition
Ekow Boye Doe
K-State CB Ekow Boye-Doe wearing one of the shirts designed by the clients at Big Lakes in...
K-State’s Ekow Boye-Doe uses NIL to give back
Protestors marching outside Capitol
Organization called “Don’t Go Silently” holds rally outside Capitol