Teen driving program has the potential to save lives, comes to Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -The national free teen defensive driving program B.R.A.K.E.S, which stands for “Be Responsible And Keep Everyone Safe” headed to Topeka to teach teens how to be safe on the road.

“We take the teens out and we address the top five reasons why teens are crashing, we talk about drop the wheel, we talk about off the road recovery, we talk about abs and how they’re not being using properly and that is why law enforcement is seeing a lot of crashes on the road,” said Don Hughes.

Candice Breshears with Kansas Highway Patrol says this program has the potential to save lives.

“The number one cause of death for teens is being killed in a car crash, they are more likely to be hurt in a car crash than any other way until they are 25,″ she said.

Hughes, who is a driving instructor for B.R.A.K.E.S says this year, they have included a course that teaches teens the dangers and precautions driving around semi trucks, especially blind spots.

But, this is just one of the many lessons to be learned about how to be safe on the road.

“The number one thing is that off road wheel when the wheel leaves the road everyone gets on the brake and they turn the wheel and they over correct and that allows the car to change vehicle dynamic. Which is weight transfer and the car loses grip and skids and rolls and that’s the number one reason why fatality crashes happen, the other thing is distracted driving which we address in our other courses, too,” he said.

B.R.A.K.E.S says graduates from the program are 64% less likely to get in a car crash within their first three years of driving.

