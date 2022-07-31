Sunday night forecast: Even hotter Monday

Next cold front arrives Wednesday
By Josh Duncan
Published: Jul. 31, 2022 at 6:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - After a break from the extreme heat last week, today was significantly warmer with highs in the low to mid 90s. Temperatures should remain above 70° overnight into tomorrow morning. Even hotter conditions are set to arrive on Monday with highs in the mid to upper 90s under a mostly sunny sky. The air will be quite humid, and heat indices may reach 105° during the afternoon. Be sure to stay hydrated and, if possible, take frequent breaks inside with air conditioning.

Triple-digit highs are expected in many areas on Tuesday with a breezy wind out of the southwest at 10 to 20 mph. A weak cold front looks to arrive in northeast Kansas late Wednesday, which could lead to a few scattered showers and thunderstorms by Wednesday night.

The front will not lead to much heat relief with highs still in the mid 90s Thursday and Friday. Other than the chance of rain Wednesday night, this week should be mainly dry.

8 Day Forecast
8 Day Forecast(WIBW)

Tonight: Mostly clear. Low 72. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.

Monday: Mostly sunny. High 97. Winds S at 5 to 15 mph.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny; breezy. High 100. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

