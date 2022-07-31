Sunday forecast: Hotter and more humid

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - After a break from the extreme heat last week, a change in the weather pattern should lead to much warmer temperatures this week. Highs will be in the low to mid 90s today. Areas of patchy fog early this morning are quickly burning off. There is a slight chance of an isolated sprinkle or shower near I-35 this morning, but the sky should become mostly sunny later today. The air will be quite humid, and heat index values may approach 100° this afternoon.

Monday is expected to be even hotter with highs in the mid to upper 90s and peak heat indices of about 105° under a mostly sunny sky. Temperatures may reach the triple digits on Tuesday and Wednesday as southwesterly winds strengthen before a weak cold front brings a chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms to northeast Kansas by Wednesday night.

The front will not lead to much heat relief with highs still in the mid 90s Thursday and Friday. Other than the chance of rain Wednesday night, conditions this week should be mainly dry.

8 Day Forecast (WIBW)

Today: Mostly sunny. High 91. Winds SW at 5 to 15 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Low 72. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.

Monday: Mostly sunny. High 97. Winds SW at 5 to 15 mph.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny; breezy. High 100. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.