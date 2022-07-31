Organization called “Don’t Go Silently” holds rally outside Capitol

By Vince Lovergine
Published: Jul. 30, 2022 at 10:13 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The message was very clear Saturday afternoon. On Aug., 2, organizers with the “Don’t Go Silently” rally, they say they’re hoping people vote no.

“There are people that can’t talk. So, for years I’ve made it a point to be the voice for people that don’t have one,” Speaker Lin Marando said.

Marando has Cystic Fibrosis and she’s been in and out of the hospital her whole life. She had an abortion four years ago and says if she didn’t, she would’ve died due to her health condition.

“What feels amazing is that people who come up to me afterward and thank me and tell me that, they now have a voice because I had a voice,” Marando said. “That is why we do this, for the ripple effect. There are people who you walk by every single day that have had a life saving abortion, and that’s why we do this.”

Organizer Kurstin Gaudet says the protest ensures their voices are heard.

“It’s really important and it matters to healthcare so that’s why I did it,” Gaudet said. “I didn’t expect it to be so big. I just thought it would be like me and 12 friends and here I am and it got 4,000 people interested. We have a bunch of people watching live and people coming in from all over.”

After people told their stories and signed a big poster, protesters marched around the Capitol. They say they will not go silently.

“Get out and vote, tell your friends to vote,” Gaudet said. “Even if you’re on the fence about it and even if you’re on the fence about abortion, you can still vote no because it also impacts all of these different people we’ve talked about today.”

13 News reached out to the Value Them Both organization for comment but haven’t heard back.

There will be two more rallies on Aug. 1. The rally in Olathe will begin at 4:30 p.m. and goes until 6 p.m. (Intersection of 135th (Santa Fe) and Mur-Len) The rally in Lenexa will begin at 8 p.m. and last until 9 p.m. (Public sidewalks on 87th Street near Lackman Road)

