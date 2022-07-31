K-State’s Ekow Boye-Doe uses NIL to give back

K-State CB Ekow Boye-Doe wearing one of the shirts designed by the clients at Big Lakes in...
K-State CB Ekow Boye-Doe wearing one of the shirts designed by the clients at Big Lakes in Manhattan, KS.(WIBW)
By Katie Maher
Published: Jul. 30, 2022 at 10:21 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State cornerback Ekow Boye-Doe is using the power of NIL to build his brand, and the power of his brand to do good.

Knowing he wanted to do something more with NIL, Ekow and his brother, Panyin Boye-Doe, came to Big Lakes in Manhattan, a nonprofit serving individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

“I’ve always had an idea of just helping somehow somewhere, and it just kinda worked perfectly,” said Ekow.

Panyin, a freelance artist, has helped Ekow design the merchandise for his NIL store. “I’ve always tried to help him out, throughout his career and everything,” he said. “I feel like it’s my duty to be able to help my little brother out.”

So what are they doing with Big Lakes? They started by creating shirts with Ekow’s logo, Pak being his nickname, and put on a competition for the clients at Big Lakes. They had the opportunity to color in the logo, and then the brothers turned two of the designs into shirts to be sold on Ekow’s website.

100% of the profits from those shirts will go straight to Big Lakes.

“We were really excited when Ekow approached us about this idea,” said Big Lakes CEO Lori Feldkamp. “Let me tell you, when they arrive here, and the people that we serve see them arrive, it is mass hysteria. They’re all so excited to visit with them both, they spend hours here.”

Why did the brothers choose Big Lakes? The inspiration came from their father, who has worked with Community Living Opportunities in Lawrence since moving their family from Ghana to Lawrence.

“His first job was at CLO, which is just like Big Lakes here. My brother also helped me out with the idea, it kind of just made sense,” said Ekow.

“I mean it’s amazing,” said Panyin. “I feel like this is something we’ve envisioned, and it’s just always been on our hearts to help people. It just feels right to me.”

The two brothers say they don’t plan on stopping with Big Lakes either, and are already thinking of other ways to give back.

“It’s been a blast. Just coming up here and visiting everybody just puts a smile on my face,” said Ekow. “This is something that I appreciate, and I love to give.”

To check out the Big Lakes shirts and other merchandise on Ekow’s site, visit www.therealpak.com

