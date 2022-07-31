Bike ride held to support two-year-old girl

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka community came out to support a two-year-old girl who recently had a kidney transplant.

Bikers rode out to Harveyville to Hell Rayzor’s Roadhouse Sports Bar, who helped organize the ride.

“She rocked it. We went through a little bit of a bumpy road there in the beginning so now we’re doing a big benefit ride out to Hell Rayzor’s,” Tayzlee’s Dad Trevor said.

Bikers gathered at Phillips 66 on Southwest Wanamaker Road where more than 50 bikers showed up.

A quick prayer was held before everyone took off. 13 News talked with Chris Lynch who held that prayer. He says Trevor and the biker community is a brotherhood and they will always come together to help others.

“Trevor I consider my brother,” Lynch said. “He’s been there in times of need and now it’s time of need for him and we’re just showing him the love in return.”

Tayzlee’s Dad Trevor says she had no Amniotic Fluid before she was born and she went through several dialysis treatments.

“I spent a week and half out of work to be with my daughter. I was by her side the whole entire time,” said Trevor. “Things get rough sometimes and it’s highly appreciated of all these people to come out here and give donations and everything like that.”

Tayzlee’s dad says the support is overwhelming and she never gave up.

“She wrote her own little story. Normally kids don’t leave until after 21 days of the transplant but she left at 11,” said Trevor. “She has set some records up at Children’s Mercy since she was born. Reporter, “Would you say she’s a fighter”... Oh yeah, she’s a fighter for sure.”

The riders took K-4 out to 99, leading them to Harveyville.

Trevor says they will certainly consider making this a yearly thing. He told 13 News with the amount of money they receive, Hell Rayzor’s will match the donations.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.