Three taken to hospital after 78-year-old man drives through construction zone

LYON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Three people were taken to the hospital after a 78-year-old man drove through a construction zone on I-35 in Lyon County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol crash log indicates that just after 9 a.m., emergency officials were called to the area of mile marker 122.8 on I-35 in Lyon Co. with reports of a single-vehicle accident.

According to the log, a 2011 Chevy HHR, driven by Gary Lindsly, 78, of Wichita, was northbound in a construction zone when he left the roadway after he saw a break in the cones. He told officials he thought the lane had shifted over when, in reality, it had not.

The log indicates that at this point, the vehicle entered an area where the road had been cut out and hit the inside of a barrier wall. The vehicle then continued in the cut-out portion until Lindsly hit the end of the cutout.

The log notes that Lindsly was taken to Newman Regional Health with no apparent injuries. Meanwhile, two other occupants of the vehicle, Kamryn Gorges, 44, of Andover, and Isabella Gorges, 19, of Andover, were both taken to the hospital for suspected minor injuries.

