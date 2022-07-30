Senior dogs at HHHS given something to wag about with new grant

Baxter, a senior dog at the Helping Hands Humane Society.(HHHS)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 30, 2022 at 11:39 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Senior dogs in Shawnee Co. have something to wag about with a new grant awarded to the Helping Hands Humane Society.

Helping Hands Humane Society said it is one of 78 animal welfare groups chosen out of 344 applicants to be awarded a grant from The Grey Muzzle Organization to help local senior dogs. In total, more than $705,000 was given to help save or improve the lives of at-risk old dogs in the community.

“This grant will help us give senior dogs like 8-year-old Baxter the veterinary care he needs so he’ll be ready to go to his forever home,” said Grace Clinton, Director of Development and Special Events at Helping Hands Humane Society. “No one is more grateful or loving than an old dog, and we’re looking forward to helping more senior dogs get the second chance they all deserve.”

Over the past 14 years, HHHS said The Grey Muzzle Organization has provided more than $3.8 million in grants to support its mission of “a world where no old dog dies alone and afraid.”

“Thanks to the generosity of our donors, we’re delighted to help deserving organizations like Helping Hands Humane Society make a difference in the lives of dogs and people in their communities,” Grey Muzzle’s Executive Director Lisa Lunghofer said. “Many senior dogs in Northeast Kansas are enjoying their golden years in loving homes thanks to the wonderful work of Helping Hands Humane Society.”

For more information about Helping Hands Humane Society or the more than 6,000 animals it takes in each year, click HERE.

