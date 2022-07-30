Seneca police search for stolen catalytic converter

By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 30, 2022 at 2:57 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
SENECA, Kan. (WIBW) - Seneca Police are on the hunt for a catalytic converter stolen from a vehicle overnight.

The Seneca Police Department says in a Facebook post on Saturday, July 30, that between Friday evening and Saturday morning, a catalytic converter was stolen out of a vehicle within the city limits.

If anyone has information regarding the crime, they should contact SPD at 785-336-2141.

