Seneca police search for stolen catalytic converter

SENECA, Kan. (WIBW) - Seneca Police are on the hunt for a catalytic converter stolen from a vehicle overnight.

The Seneca Police Department says in a Facebook post on Saturday, July 30, that between Friday evening and Saturday morning, a catalytic converter was stolen out of a vehicle within the city limits.

If anyone has information regarding the crime, they should contact SPD at 785-336-2141.

