Saturday night forecast: Warmer Sunday followed by heat next week

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Hopefully you have a chance to enjoy or get some yard work done today because we rarely are blessed with a late July day as nice as today. There is a low chance for a couple weak rain showers overnight tonight. Not expecting anything measurable or widespread. Sunday will be warmer on track to be near average in late July in the low 90s. Winds Sunday will be slow from the general south at 5 to 10 mph under mostly sunny skies. Extreme heat near 100º returns Monday with high humidity too.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the low 90s. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.

Monday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.

After a week spent below normal we will now spend a week above normal... Not what we want to hear. Temperatures Monday will rocket into the upper 90s as southerly flow returns. Winds will generally be on the lighter side out of the south, but a stronger gust around 15 mph is possible through the day. We will likely hit 100º in Topeka again on Tuesday under sunny skies. Winds will be breezy Tuesday from the south at 10 to 20 mph. The heat continues into next weekend.

During this time heat index values will be over 100º potentially between 105º-110º, especially Tuesday and Wednesday. There is a low chance for an isolated rain shower or two Wednesday night as a weak system passes through, but not expecting much to happen or even change.

Looking long-range, there are some indications of a stronger cold front to sweep through sometime early next week (week of August 8). If this holds together in the coming days we may be looking at another cool down and rain chance during that timeframe. For now though we have a long and hot week to get through.

8-day forecast shows the heat coming back. (WIBW)

