Saturday forecast: One last comfortable day

Hot all of next week
Highs in the low to mid 80s today
Highs in the low to mid 80s today
By Josh Duncan
Published: Jul. 30, 2022 at 7:53 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Many places north of I-70 are starting off this morning with temperatures in the 50s. Highs today will be in the low to mid 80s with a light southeasterly wind. The sky should remain clear in north-central Kansas, while mostly cloudy conditions are expected near and southeast of the Kansas Turnpike. There is a slight chance of a few isolated sprinkles or showers near I-35, but most areas should stay dry. Temperatures are forecast to fall to the mid 60s overnight under a partly cloudy sky.

The second half of the weekend will be much warmer with highs in the low 90s on Sunday. There may be some low cumulus clouds, but dry conditions are expected. Heat index values may reach the upper 90s during the afternoon.

Very hot temperatures look to return Monday afternoon with highs in the upper 90s. Temperatures could flirt with the century mark for several consecutive days next week with minimal rain chances.

8 Day Forecast
8 Day Forecast(WIBW)

Today: Partly cloudy. High 83F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low 66F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. High 91F. Winds SW at 5 to 15 mph.

Monday: Mostly sunny. High 98F. Winds SW at 5 to 15 mph.

