Raiders’ plane lands at Forbes Field

The Raiders' plane touches down at Forbes Field on July 30, 2022.
The Raiders' plane touches down at Forbes Field on July 30, 2022.(WIBW)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 30, 2022 at 2:18 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The air bus for the Las Vegas Raiders touched down in the Capital City on Saturday to transport military troops.

13 NEWS received reports of the Las Vegas Raiders’ plane touching down at Forbes Field in Kansas’ Capital City on Saturday, July 30. We learned that the Allegiant Airlines-owned plane is used by the team when they travel during the on-season, however, it is also used to carry U.S. military troops during the off-season.

Officials told 13 NEWS that the craft was in Topeka to take soldiers from Fort Riley to Fort Irwin in California.

Earlier in the week, the New England Patriots plane touched down in Topeka as well. This plane was also transporting military troops from Fort Riley to California.

