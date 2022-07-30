Newman Regional opens appointments for da Vinci Robot assisted surgeries

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - Residents in and around Emporia now have a new surgical option for minimally invasive, outpatient procedures.

Newman Regional Health says as of Friday, July 29, Dr. Bradley Rupp will now accept patient referrals for robotically assisted laparoscopic minimally invasive surgeries to be performed at the hospital. It said Rupp is certified by the American Board of Urology and was an early practitioner of robotic surgery - performing his first cases in 2008.

Newman Regional noted that Rupp specializes in urology oncology and female urology. He helped start the da Vinci Robotics program in Topeka and has performed more than 1,000 robotic prostatectomies. He has also used the da Vinci Robot for partial nephrectomies, pyeloplasties and large bladder stone removals.

According to the health network, a prostatectomy is the removal of the prostate gland, a partial nephrectomy removes part of one kidney or a kidney tumor - not the entire kidney - and a pyeloplasty is a procedure to unblock the tube that drains urine from the kidney into the bladder.

Newman indicated that Rupp plans to perform these surgeries one Tuesday per month. It said the procedures are performed on an outpatient basis followed with an overnight stay in Newman’s Clinical Decision Unit. It said most patients can expect to be up and walking within just a few hours after surgery.

The health network said its da Vinci XI robotic surgery system is the latest generation of the robot and offers 3D visualization and smaller, more maneuverable instrumentation resulting in shorter surgical times, less blood loss, less pain and faster recoveries.

Newman noted that there is no additional cost to the patient or insurers for the use of the robot during these procedures, as reimbursement remains the same as minimally invasive laparoscopic surgery without a robot.

For more information about Newman Regional Health, click HERE.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.