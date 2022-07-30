New fitness center fosters pride in Perry community

Blue and White Fitness Center in Perry held a grand opening Saturday, July 30, 2022.
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Jul. 30, 2022
PERRY, Kan. (WIBW) - The goal of a healthier community is a step closer for the Jefferson Co. town of Perry.

Blue and White Fitness Center held a grand opening celebration Saturday. The gym is located just off Hwy. 24 at 603 Cedar St. It offers weight and cardio equipment. They also hosted community fitness events leading up to their official opening.

People visiting Saturday could tour the facility, win prizes and visit with owners Trent and Caitlyn Robb. Trent grew up in Perry, where he played football and wrestled. After college, he moved back to raise his family in the area, where he teaches history and coaches wrestling at Perry-Lecompton High School.

The gym takes its name from the Kaws’ colors of blue and white, and is decked out in the same scheme. The idea for a gym came from visiting with the Perry Pride organization about what the community was missing.

Trent Robb says the and his wife are excited to give back to the area. They envision a place to foster community spirit and guide people in a healthy lifestyle.

Blue and White Fitness Center offers members round the clock access. Further information is available on their Facebook page or their web site.

