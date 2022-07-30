Kansas Ballet Academy receives over $6,100 through Envista Cares Challenge

By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 9:32 PM CDT
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka dancing program got some much-needed help in the middle of their concert.

Envista Credit Union presented Kansas Ballet Academy with $6,158 Friday during the intermission of their Summer Showcase.

The money was raised throughout July for the Envista Cares Challenge. It will help pay for new materials, costumes, and the Academy’s upcoming expansion to two new locations.

The Kansas Ballet says its classical ballet training helps Topeka kids develop emotional skills and academic readiness.

