Kansans stock up on Mega Millions tickets as jackpot reaches $1.1 billion

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kwik shop on SW Sixth Avenue says the number of customers they saw on Friday was much higher than normal, with people coming in just to get Mega Millions.

13 News asked Topeka resident, Marquas Althouse what brought him out to the gas station. “I actually got a text from my family member and they said I hope you guys got your tickets and I said I’m on my way to go get one,” he says.

Lady luck had many people running an extra errand Friday.

Tiffany Massie with the Kwik stop gas station says “,So a lot of people are coming in, people who haven’t played before, people who play on a regular basis who drop in two dollars, dropping in forty dollars. I see it as a little bit of excitement like if you go to the casino, some people it’s a regular thing they do it every week”.

With the Mega Millions jackpot topping $1.1 billion everyone we spoke to says it’s worth a shot.

“It would be...I mean... life changing...life changing,” says Althouse.

Staff at this Topeka Kwick Shop say one register along rang up more than 50 people in just two hours, purchasing Mega Million tickets.

We get a lot of people but it’s like double or triple when it’s this high of a jackpot.

We asked some locals what they would do with the money if they won.

“If I won I would make sure my family was good, you know take care of everybody that is in the family, make sure that everybody got a piece and then from there probably buy a house, that’d be the start,” says Althouse.

“Oh, I would definitely buy some things and I would give some to charity and stuff like that. I like animals so the Human society, stuff like that I would give to,” says Topeka resident, Ron Soendker.

Staff are caught up in the excitement, too.

“Man I want to make somebody a millionaire. I really want to make somebody a millionaire. So if you got a ticket from me and you win, please come tell me so I can smile “,says Massie.

The deadline to purchase a ticket ended at 8:59 pm, Friday.

