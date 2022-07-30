Highland Park’s Tre Richardson commits to New Mexico State

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Highland Park 3-star WR/RB Tre Richardson announced on Saturday afternoon he’s committed to play Division I football at New Mexico State.

Richardson was a standout for Highland Park in his junior campaign, combining for nearly 1,700 all-purpose yards, and 23 touchdowns.

He was named the program’s MVP, and special teams Player of the Year. He was also named an All-League First Team returner, and All-League Second Team receiver.

In his announcement, Richardson thanked all of his coaches and trainers who have been with him throughout his entire career, for giving him the knowledge to excel in the game he loves.

The other two schools in his top three were Northern Iowa and UPenn.

