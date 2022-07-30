Highland Park’s Tre Richardson commits to New Mexico State

Tre Richardson
Tre Richardson
By Katie Maher
Published: Jul. 30, 2022 at 4:03 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Highland Park 3-star WR/RB Tre Richardson announced on Saturday afternoon he’s committed to play Division I football at New Mexico State.

Richardson was a standout for Highland Park in his junior campaign, combining for nearly 1,700 all-purpose yards, and 23 touchdowns.

He was named the program’s MVP, and special teams Player of the Year. He was also named an All-League First Team returner, and All-League Second Team receiver.

In his announcement, Richardson thanked all of his coaches and trainers who have been with him throughout his entire career, for giving him the knowledge to excel in the game he loves.

The other two schools in his top three were Northern Iowa and UPenn.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
Kansans urged to report eye irritation following visits to Perry restaurant
The New England Patriots' plane was spotted at Topeka Regional Airport on Thursday.
Patriots’ plane touches down in Topeka
Goodyear in Topeka
Goodyear, union workers extend contract deadline for 24 hours
Four people were arrested following two drug searches conducted by Shawnee Co. authorities.
Four arrested in Shawnee Co. drug search
Patrick William Unrein
Man serving prison sentence for manslaughter dies in custody

Latest News

Derby's Dylan Edwards
4-star RB Dylan Edwards decommits from K-State
Kansas State running back Deuce Vaughn (22) runs the ball during the second half of an NCAA...
K-State’s Vaughn named to watch list for most outstanding player
FILE - The Kansas City Chiefs and the Cleveland Browns play during the first half of an NFL...
Chiefs’ owner Clark Hunt prefers Arrowhead renovation over new stadium
Tickets for K-State's home game against Mizzou are down to scattered singles and standing room...
Missouri vs. K-State is down to single seats/standing room only