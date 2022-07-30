Gov. visits Dodge City business to continue economic prosperity tour

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Governor Laura Kelly continued her economic prosperity tour in Dodge City on Saturday.

On Saturday, July 30, Kansas Governor Laura Kelly says she continued her statewide economic development tour in Dodge City. Here, she met with local leaders from Nor-Am Cold Storage, a freezer and production company that opened a 148,000-square-foot facility in the city in October 2020.

Gov. Kelly said she discussed how the facility has evolved since it opened with leaders, as well as how it partners with producers and processors and how the arrival of other local businesses has lifted the whole of Ford Co. economically.

“I’m visiting with businesses big and small across Kansas to learn how my Administration can continue our record-breaking economic success,” Kelly said. “It was great to return to Dodge City today to see how Nor-Am’s facility has developed since I cut the ribbon on it two years ago. Thank you to Nor-Am’s leadership for taking the time to show me around one of our many successful Kansas businesses.”

Kelly noted that Nor-Am Cold Storage opened the Dodge City location just three years after it opened its first location in Elwood. She said the combined investment of both locations is nearly $60 million and brought 170 full-time jobs.

