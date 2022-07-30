Four arrested in Shawnee Co. drug search

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Four people were arrested following two drug searches conducted by Shawnee Co. authorities.

The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office says Courtney Crockett, 46, was arrested for possessing a weapon as a felon, and possessing opiate and hallucinogenic narcotics with intent to distribute. Angelah Brooks, 40, and Anthony Jackson, 37, were arrested for possession with intent to distribute hallucinogenic and stimulant, respectively. Travelle Gueary, 43, was arrested for marijuana possession and outstanding warrants. They have all left custody on bond.

The individuals were taken in Wednesday from homes in the 200 block of SE Klein St. and the 1800 block of SE Chandler St. Three juveniles were also found in the homes.

