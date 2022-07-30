Four arrested in Shawnee Co. drug search

Four people were arrested following two drug searches conducted by Shawnee Co. authorities.
Four people were arrested following two drug searches conducted by Shawnee Co. authorities.(Kansas VINE)
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 7:30 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Four people were arrested following two drug searches conducted by Shawnee Co. authorities.

The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office says Courtney Crockett, 46, was arrested for possessing a weapon as a felon, and possessing opiate and hallucinogenic narcotics with intent to distribute. Angelah Brooks, 40, and Anthony Jackson, 37, were arrested for possession with intent to distribute hallucinogenic and stimulant, respectively. Travelle Gueary, 43, was arrested for marijuana possession and outstanding warrants. They have all left custody on bond.

The individuals were taken in Wednesday from homes in the 200 block of SE Klein St. and the 1800 block of SE Chandler St. Three juveniles were also found in the homes.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The New England Patriots' plane was spotted at Topeka Regional Airport on Thursday.
Patriots’ plane touches down in Topeka
Nicole R. A. Fox (left), and London D. Pike (right)
Officials search for pair accused of stripping woman at gunpoint, stealing her car
Dana Chandler (WIBW)
325 potential jurors called for Chandler retrial
FILE
Kansans urged to report eye irritation following visits to Perry restaurant
Topeka Municipal Court to suspend dockets
Topeka Municipal Court suspending August dockets

Latest News

Derby's Dylan Edwards
4-star RB Dylan Edwards decommits from K-State
deuce vaughn awardz
With several key races and the Value Them Both constitutional amendment on the ballot,...
Record number of advance ballots being cast in Shawnee County
Tony Mattivi, Kellie Warren, Kris Kobach
GOP Attorney General hopefuls make final pitch to voters