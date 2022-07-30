Emporia Panda Express closes after small kitchen fire

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Panda Express in Emporia has been shut down after a small fire broke out in the kitchen on Saturday afternoon.

KVOE reports that a small fire broke out in the Emporia Panda Express location on Saturday afternoon, July 30.

Just after 4 p.m., emergency crews were called to the Panda Express after a wok caught fire in the kitchen. An employee attempted to extinguish the fire before crews arrived, however, hot gases and other materials were sprayed into the exhaust hood system.

While little damage and no injuries were reported by Emporia Fire Battalion Chief Ben Lienemann, Panda Express will be closed until the hood system is reset and recharged. The Kansas Department of Health and Environment must also give the all-clear.

Lienemann said the process could take several days.

