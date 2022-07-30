Crews work to install temporary light after SUV wipes out Lawrence traffic signal

An SUV in Lawrence takes out the traffic signal on 9th and Vermont after an accident on July 29, 2022.
An SUV in Lawrence takes out the traffic signal on 9th and Vermont after an accident on July 29, 2022.(Lawrence Police Department)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 30, 2022
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Crews have installed a temporary light at a busy Lawrence intersection after an SUV completely wiped out the traffic signal that stood there.

The Lawrence Police Department says crews worked on Friday night, July 29, to install a temporary light at the corner of 9th and Vermont St. to avoid the need for a 4-way stop at the busy intersection.

Around 5 p.m. on Friday, LPD said officials were called to the area of 9th and Vermont with reports of an accident. When officers arrived, they said it appeared that an SUV headed south on Vermont failed to stop at the red light and hit a car headed west.

LPD said this is when the SUV swerved and hit the pole. It said both drivers cooperated completely and alcohol is not believed to be a factor in the collision. It said a family member did come to take the driver of the SUV to the hospital and the other driver had been cleared to leave the scene.

