Co-pilot dies after fall from plane in North Carolina

Airport officials say a co-pilot has died after falling from a plane in North Carolina. (Source: WRAL)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 30, 2022 at 1:11 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - The co-pilot of a small cargo plane has died after falling from the aircraft in North Carolina before it made an emergency landing.

News outlets report that the body of the co-pilot, 23-year-old Charles Hew Crooks, was found Friday in a backyard in the town of Fuquay-Varina, about 30 miles south of the Raleigh-Durham International Airport.

The pilot made an emergency landing at the airport Friday afternoon after reporting that one of the wheels had come off the landing gear. He was treated and released from a hospital with minor injuries.

The pilot was the only person on board the turboprop aircraft when it landed.

Local, state and federal authorities are investigating.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
Kansans urged to report eye irritation following visits to Perry restaurant
The New England Patriots' plane was spotted at Topeka Regional Airport on Thursday.
Patriots’ plane touches down in Topeka
Goodyear in Topeka
Goodyear, union workers extend contract deadline for 24 hours
Patrick William Unrein
Man serving prison sentence for manslaughter dies in custody
Four people were arrested following two drug searches conducted by Shawnee Co. authorities.
Four arrested in Shawnee Co. drug search

Latest News

FILE
Three taken to hospital after 78-year-old man drives through construction zone
FILE
Bill introduced to create competition in credit card market, lower fees
Blue and White Fitness Center in Perry held a grand opening Saturday, July 30, 2022.
Blue and White Fitness Center opens in Perry
Airport officials say a co-pilot has died after falling from a plane in North Carolina.
Co-pilot has died after fall from plane