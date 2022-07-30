All of Milford Lake under blue-green algae warning

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - All three zones of Milford Lake have been placed under a blue-green algae warning.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment says it has worked with the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks to issue several public health advisories for Kansas lakes due to blue-green algae.

The KDHE noted that a harmful-algal bloom could look like foam, scum or paint floating on the water and may be colored blue, bright green, brown or red. It said blooms can develop rapidly and if water appears suspicious or decaying algae can be seen on shore, residents should avoid contact and keep dogs away.

The KDHE said active advisories are as follows:

Warning Ford County Lake - Ford Co. Gathering Pond - Geary Co. Hain SFL - Ford Co. Jerry Ivey Pond - Saline Co. Louisburg Old Lake (City Lake) - Miami Co. Marion Reservoir - Marion Co. Milford Lake Zone A - Dickinson and Geary Cos. Milford Lake Zone B - Geary Co. Milford Lake Zone C - Geary and Clay Cos.

Watch Carbondale City Lake (Strowbridge) - Osage Co. Crystal Lake - Anderson Co. Lake Scott State Park - Scott Co. Melvern Outlet (River) Pond - Osage Co. Norton Lake - Norton Co.

Lifted Lake Tanko (Cherryvale City Lake) - Montgomery Co. Melvern Swim Pond - Osage Co. Pomona Lake - Osage Co. Rose’s Lake - Johnson Co.



