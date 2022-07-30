4-star RB Dylan Edwards decommits from K-State

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State has lost one of the most sought after recruits of its 2023 class.

Dylan Edwards, a 4-star running back and Derby High School product, committed to K-State on June 23. He announced on Wednesday, July 27 he’d received an offer from Notre Dame.

On Friday night, Edwards announced he would be decommitting from the Wildcats, and reopening his recruitment process.

“At this moment I’d like to thank the whole Kansas State staff and fan base for the amazing opportunity to become a Wildcat. After recent thoughts and talks with my family, I’d like to decommit and take a step back, and reopen my recruitment. Kansas State will always have a special place in my heart. But you get this opportunity one time, and with God’s grace I’ll pick what is fully best for me,” said Edwards in his statement.

Edwards, the Kansas Gatorade Player of the Year, is the No. 1 running back in the state of Kansas for the 2023 class.

