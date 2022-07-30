$10K grant brings bench murals to Clay Center

Examples used to inspire the new Clay Center bench mural project.
Examples used to inspire the new Clay Center bench mural project.(Clay Center Community Improvement Foundation)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 30, 2022 at 12:18 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
CLAY CENTER, Kan. (WIBW) - A new $10,000 grant will bring another movement of murals to Clay Center, this time, look where you sit.

The Clay Center Community Improvement Foundation says it teamed up with Grow Clay County to apply for the Rural Mural and Public Art grant program through the Office of Rural Prosperity and was awarded $10,0000.

CCCIF said the grant will go towards its “Resting Art” Murals on Benches project.

The Foundation noted that the idea for the project was born out of a need for areas to rest along the new trail and downtown. It said the project will complement the mural project already in full swing and will incorporate more art throughout the community in different settings.

“We were not able to budget benches along the new trail and felt this would be a way to add benches and extend the art offerings in our area,” said a Foundation spokesperson.

The Foundation indicated that it was able to access the full amount of the grant due to partnerships that provided matching funds. It said A Mural Movement of Clay Center, the Clay County Arts Council, Clay Center Lions and Clay Center Rotary all provided the financial support necessary to apply for the grant.

The Foundation said it has already reached out to several professional mural artists, issued a call for local artists, and has received terrific responses for bench painters. It said Clay Center resident Tracy Lebo has been chosen to paint something extraordinary on a bench. It also teamed up with the new Clay Center Community High School art teacher, Michele Younker, and art students to design and paint four of the benches.

According to the CCCIF, the eclectic mix of artists will provide renderings that appeal to all residents. It said the benches will be painted and placed before Dec. 31, 2022.

The Foundation noted that the work of A Mural Movement of Clay Center has proven that art can drive economics, attract visitors, add to the quality of life and create a place residents are proud to call home.

CCCIF also said it still needs to raise $2,000 to complete 14 benches. If interested in donating, or if residents would like a bench dedicated in the honor of a loved one, they should reach out to it or Grow Clay County.

