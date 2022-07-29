WPD: 1-year-old dies, father, girlfriend arrested for murder

Wichita police arrested Kentrell Washington & Xjohnna Hannah, both 25, in the death of 1-year-old Lasiah.(Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 1:59 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita police arrested a man and a woman accused in the death of a one-year-old boy.

Around 5:15 p.m. on Thursday, officers responded to a child abuse report at an area hospital. They arrived and were told a family member and guardian of Lasiah brought him to the hospital unresponsive. The boy died at the hospital.

Through their investigation, police learned Lasisah was with his father, Kentrell Willingham, and his father’s girlfriend Xjohnna Hannah, for a few days. A family member of Lasiah met Kentrell, on Thursday in the 1600 hundred block of South Oliver to exchange custody. The family member left with Lasiah and a short time later realized the boy was unresponsive. The family member and Lasiah’s legal guardian immediately drove the boy to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police arrested 25-year-old Kentrell Willingham and 25-year-old Xjohnna Hannah, both of Wichita, for first-degree murder and aggravated endangerment of a child. The investigation is still ongoing and will be presented to the District Attorney’s Office.

