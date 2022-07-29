Wichita to welcome Novacoast headquarters, 100 new high-tech jobs

WICHITA, Kan. (WIBW) - A cybersecurity company is headed to the Sunflower State with 100 new high-tech jobs and a plan to make Wichita the center for cybersecurity training.

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly announced on Friday, July 29, that cybersecurity company Novacoast will relocate its corporate headquarters to Wichita from Santa Barbara, California. She said the company also plans to bring along 100 new high-tech jobs and will help make Wichita a center for cybersecurity training.

“I’m thrilled Novacoast is moving its headquarters to Wichita and creating 100 high-tech jobs for Kansans,” Gov. Kelly said. “More and more companies are choosing to come to our state because they’ve seen that our talented workforce, strong infrastructure, and pro-business climate will help them grow and succeed.”

In February, Kelly said Novacoast opened a 9,700 square-foot Security Operations Center in downtown Wichita which employed about 40 employees in sales, software development and cybersecurity engineering.

“We’ve been impressed with Wichita,” said Paul Anderson, Chief Executive Officer of Novacoast Inc. “One year ago, we expanded our presence to the area, and we’ve come to realize the incredible potential in the city and its people. This is where we want to grow our company — officially naming Wichita as our global headquarters.”

Kelly noted that the company has also built key recruiting relationships with the Air National Guard at McConnell Air Force Base, Wichita State University, Friends University, Butler Community College and Envision Inc. - a blind and visually impaired workforce innovation center.

“Novacoast’s decision to move their headquarters to Kansas is further validation that Kansas is the nation’s best place to do business,” Lieutenant Governor and Commerce Secretary David Toland said. “The new jobs and training opportunities in advanced cybersecurity provided by Novacoast reinforce our state’s position as an innovation leader.”

The Governor indicated that many of Novacoast’s customers are highly regulated global firms - including banks, health care and energy companies. She said its subsidiary, Novacoast Federal, provides services to NASA, U.S. Patent & Trademarks, IRS and the Federal Reserve System, among others.

Kelly noted that Novacoast represents 12 of the 20 largest international financial institutions.

