Walmart’s Topeka Fulfillment Center 1-year anniversary features grants for non-profits

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The world’s largest retailer, Walmart, celebrated the one year anniversary of its Topeka Fulfillment Center Thursday, July 28.

The center stores millions of items to be packed and shipped directly to online customers in the Midwest with more than 300 associates are employed at the facility in South Topeka.

As part of Thursday’s event, the company gave more than $31,000 in grants to three local nonprofits.

The general manager for the Walmart Fullfillment Center #7440, Debbie Parkhill, expressed great pride in the Walmart team.

“We have an amazing team,” said Parkhill. “I am so proud of the work that they have done and I really think that comes down to just enjoying the work that you do everyday. We have great technology and they are able to give us feedback and help us design what that future of supply chain looks like.”

Walmart says its fulfillment centers are a crucial part of its supply chain network. In the State of Kansas, there are two distribution centers, two fulfillment centers, and 83 retail stores all employed by Walmart with more than 20,000 associates.

Kansas leaders attending the celebration included Lt. Gov. David Toland, State Sen. Brenda Dietrich, State Rep. Ken Corbet, State Rep. Jon Alcala, Topeka Mayor Mike Padilla, Shawnee Co. Commissioner Aaron Mays, Shawnee Co. Commissioner Kevin Cook, Topeka City Councilman Spencer Duncan, Topeka City Councilwoman Karen Hiller, Topeka city manager Bill Cochran, President of GO Topeka Molly Howey, President and CEO of the Kansas Chamber of Commerce Alan Cobb, staff from Sen. Marshall’s Office, and staff from Rep. LaTurner’s Office.

