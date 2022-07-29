Truck driver rushed to hospital with serious injuries after Osage Co. crash

OSAGE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A truck driver from Newton was rushed to a hospital in Overland Park with suspected serious injuries after a crash in Osage Co.

The Kansas Highway Patrol crash log indicates that officials were called to the area of mile marker 167 on Interstate 35, about three miles south of Williamsburg, around 2:50 a.m. on Thursday, July 28.

According to the log, Eduardo Rivera-Villareal, 31, of Newton, was headed northbound on I-35 in his 2018 semi-truck with a 2016 utility trailer when he failed to negotiate a curve. It said the truck left the road and flew into the center median.

Here, the log notes that Rivera-Villareal overcorrected which caused the truck to again exit the road on the other side and come to a rest in the right ditch.

Rivera-Villareal was rushed to Overland Park Regional Hospital with suspected serious injuries.

