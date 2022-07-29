Summer interns close out Topeka tenures with summer bash

TopCity Interns have some golfing fun at GreatLIFE North as their internship programs come to an end this summer.
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 10:48 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Summer interns celebrated their time in the Capital City Friday night.

Dozens of interns in Topeka gathered for a bash to celebrate the end of their summers, and summer internships.

The young professionals-to-be teed off on the driving range at GreatLIFE North. They say their time the Topeka has expanded their perspective.

“It’s been super nice,” Lauryn Massey, an intern at Advisors Excel, said. “I’ve been able to meet a lot of people I haven’t met before and learn about a lot of companies I didn’t even know were in Topeka.”

“It’s a good experience,” Evergy intern Jalen Nelson said, “just getting to connect with other interns in the area.”

The Greater Topeka Partnership says the TopCity Intern Committee planned the event.

