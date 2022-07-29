Salina police: Inmate suspected of murder after man’s remains found in Ellsworth County

By KWCH Staff
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 4:26 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
SALINA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Salina Police Department on Friday, July 29, identified an inmate in the Saline County Jail as a murder suspected connected with the finding of human remains earlier this month in Ellsworth County.

The Salina PD requested charges including first-degree murder, aggravated arson, felony interference with law enforcement and criminal desecration against 48-yar-old Joseph Benton Houseman, in jail on unrelated charges.

Houseman is a suspect in the death of Nathan Phillip Thompson, identified last week by a forensic odontologist who was able to compare his dental records with the remains found last Tuesday, July 19.

The Ellsworth County Sheriff’s Office on July 19 responded to a rural area of the county for a report of a body being found in a field. The sheriff’s office reported finding human remains “in an extreme state of decomposition.” After being notified, the Kansas Bureau of Investigation responded to investigate the scene, the sheriff’s office said.

