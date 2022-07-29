Marshall introduces bill to provide oversight for Defense Production Act

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Senator Marshall has introduced a new bill to provide oversight to the Defense Production Act and its use to bypass congressional disapproval.

U.S. Senator Roger Marshall (R-Kan.) says he joined U.S. Representative Byron Donalds (R-FL) to introduce the Defense Production Oversight Act. He said the new legislation would prevent President Joe Biden’s Administration from abusing the Defense ProductionAct to advance a partisan environmental agenda that does not have enough support to pass Congress.

“Congress has given extraordinary emergency powers to the executive branch under the assumption that they would only be used in extraordinary circumstances. President Biden has decided to abuse that authority to give the impression he’s acting on the crises his administration continues to create and to push a climate agenda that cannot succeed legislatively. Congress must rein in an executive who’s overstepping his authority,” Sen. Marshall said. “Our bill will keep the Defense Production Act intact so that we are not weakening America’s ability to respond to actual emergencies, and simply inserts provisions that allow Congress to interject if a President oversteps the intentions of the DPA.”

Specifically, Marshall said the bill would empower Congress to express disapproval of an administration’s - current or future - use of the Defense Production Act. He said the resolution would express congressional disapproval and would need to pass both the House and the Senate.

“For 72 years, the Defense Production Act stood as a worst-case scenario option in the event of a national emergency or international conflict to fully mobilize the weight of America’s private and public sectors amid monumental junctures in time,” Rep. Donalds said. “Since its inception, only six presidents enacted the DPA—today, under the Biden administration, it’s been enacted four times. This egregious abuse of the DPA threatens our governing system, which places clear checks on each branch of government. The DPA isn’t a way to circumvent the Legislative Branch when the Executive Branch fails to gain traction on its agenda, and this bill aims to curtail its use for its intended purpose.”

Marshall noted that the Biden Administration has proved a willingness to invoke the Defense Production Act to advance green energy priorities. On June 6, he said the Department of Energy used the bill to increase the domestic manufacturing of materials needed to clean energy production. He said the decision came as the nation faces record energy prices amid efforts to end the use of fossil fuels.

To read the full text of the proposed legislation, click HERE.

