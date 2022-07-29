Man serving prison sentence for manslaughter dies in custody

LANSING, Kan. (WIBW) - A man serving more than 23 years in prison for a 2011 manslaughter conviction has been pronounced dead in a Leavenworth hospital.

The Kansas Department of Corrections says on Thursday, July 28, Lansing Correctional Facility inmate Patrick William T. Unrein died after he was rushed to St. John’s Hospital in Leavenworth.

KDOC said the cause of Unrein’s death is pending the results of an independent autopsy, however, preliminary information shows the death was not related to COVID-19.

Per protocol, when an inmate dies in the custody of the Department of Corrections, it said the death is under investigation by its staff and the Kansas Bureau of Investigation. The investigation into Unrein’s death remains ongoing.

KDOC noted that Unrein, 45, was serving a 281 month - 23.4 years - prison sentence for voluntary manslaughter and aggravated robbery convictions out of Sedgwick Co. in 2011.

